    Budget Officer named as MRC,EUR Civilian Employee of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025 (Category III)

    GERMANY

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany - Thomas Cain, the lead budget officer for Medical Readiness Command, Europe was recently recognized as the Civilian Employee (Category III) of the Quarter for 2nd Quarter 2025. Cain was recognized for his creation of a comprehensive budget tracking system that provided unprecedented visibility into the organizations financial standing. His proactive approach was essential in ensuring Medical Readiness Command, Europe maintained the necessary funds to ensure mission accomplishment, especially during uncertain and strained financial times and significant budget cuts. His careful and diligent oversight of the command budget during these challenging periods was instrumental in maintaining operational effectiveness and minimizing disruption.

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

