    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: MOS Highlight

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Desal Patel, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, collapses concertina wire around a simulated Tactical Operation Center during Ulchi Freedom Shield on Camp Humphrey, Republic of Korea, Aug 20, 2025. The task was part of a broader Unmanned Aerial Systems training exercise focused on securing operational sites and improving force protection measures during intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 9266950
    VIRIN: 250820-A-MC011-1004
    Resolution: 2715x4080
    Size: 818.44 KB
    Location: KR
    UFS25, 35F

