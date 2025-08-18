Col. Charles Green, U.S. Army Military Police School commandant (right) welcomes the regiment’s new Command Sgt. Maj. James Rutherford (left) during an assumption-of-responsibility ceremony Aug. 15 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9265964
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-WU318-4290
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|945.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MP School welcomes Rutherford as new top enlisted Soldier, by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
