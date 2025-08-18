Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP School welcomes Rutherford as new top enlisted Soldier

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Dawn Arden 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Col. Charles Green, U.S. Army Military Police School commandant (right) welcomes the regiment’s new Command Sgt. Maj. James Rutherford (left) during an assumption-of-responsibility ceremony Aug. 15 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9265964
    VIRIN: 250815-A-WU318-4290
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 945.67 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

