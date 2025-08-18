Flight Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Brady 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Members of training squadron VT-2 "Doerbirds" execute a cross-country flight to Athens, Georgia on August 16th, 2025.
    Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Scarfo.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 13:50
    VIRIN: 250816-N-WT298-1002
    FlyNavy, Texan, T-6, CNATRA, VT-2, Flight

