USACE Participates in Hurricane Preparation

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Management personnel (foreground) take part in a FEMA Region 2-led interagency Regional Response Coordination Center meeting Aug. 16, 2025, in Colts Neck, New Jersey, as Hurricane Erin threatened areas of the Caribbean. (Photo by K.C. Wilsey/FEMA)