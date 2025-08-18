Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Anthony Vance, a health services administrative officer for 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, uses his uniform pants as a flotation device during water survival skill testing as part of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific's Best Medic Competition Aug. 18, 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The three-day event tests Soldiers on their ability to perform critical medical tasks in high-stress technical environments.