    Water Survival

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Sgt. Anthony Vance, a health services administrative officer for 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, uses his uniform pants as a flotation device during water survival skill testing as part of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific's Best Medic Competition Aug. 18, 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The three-day event tests Soldiers on their ability to perform critical medical tasks in high-stress technical environments.

    11th Airborne Division
    Medical Readiness Command - Pacific
    Alaska

