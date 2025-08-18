Sgt. Anthony Vance, a health services administrative officer for 1st Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, uses his uniform pants as a flotation device during water survival skill testing as part of Medical Readiness Command, Pacific's Best Medic Competition Aug. 18, 2025 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The three-day event tests Soldiers on their ability to perform critical medical tasks in high-stress technical environments.
|08.18.2025
|08.19.2025 12:13
|9265366
|250818-A-HM783-1048
|5184x3456
|3.74 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|1
|0
