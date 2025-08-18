Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Man Overboard Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 8, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducts a man overboard drill in the South China Sea, July 8. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Man Overboard Drill, by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

