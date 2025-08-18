Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway

    ØRLAND AIR BASE, NORWAY

    08.14.2025

    307th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, and two Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 aircraft fly in formation during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, Aug. 14, 2025. We build lasting security by training under NATO Ally leadership and preparing for shared challenges across the region. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 04:47
    Location: ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
    B-1B Lancer
    Ørland Air Base
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

