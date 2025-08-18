A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 345th Bomb Squadron, and two Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 aircraft fly in formation during a Bomber Task Force Europe deployment, Aug. 14, 2025. We build lasting security by training under NATO Ally leadership and preparing for shared challenges across the region. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 04:47
|Photo ID:
|9264603
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-F3950-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ØRLAND AIR BASE, NO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 345th EBS support BTF operations in Norway, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.