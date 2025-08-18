940th Deputy Commander Completes Final Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Ogle waves after returning from his fini-flight on August 14, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Col. Ogle, Deputy Commander of the 940th Air Refueling Wing is retiring with 6,000 flight hours and more than 25 years in the Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Stavlo)