U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Ogle waves after returning from his fini-flight on August 14, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Col. Ogle, Deputy Commander of the 940th Air Refueling Wing is retiring with 6,000 flight hours and more than 25 years in the Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Stavlo)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9263736
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-JE906-3270
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 940th Deputy Commander Completes Final Flight, by SSgt Jacquelyn Stavlo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
