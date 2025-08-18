New 502d Air Base Wing command chief joins first sergeants for morning PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lance R. Power, Joint Base San Antonio and 502d Air Base Wing, speaks to 502 ABW first sergeants during a physical training event at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025. The session introduced Power, who recently assumed his role as command chief, and provided an opportunity to build relationships with the first sergeant team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)