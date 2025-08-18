Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 502d Air Base Wing command chief joins first sergeants in morning PT

    New 502d Air Base Wing command chief joins first sergeants in morning PT

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    502d Air Base Wing first sergeants stretch prior to a physical training event with U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lance R. Power, Joint Base San Antonio and 502d ABW, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025. The session introduced Power, who recently assumed his role as command chief, and provided an opportunity to build relationships with the first sergeant team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    New 502d Air Base Wing command chief joins first sergeants in morning PT
    New 502d Air Base Wing command chief joins first sergeants for morning PT

