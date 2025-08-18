New 502d Air Base Wing command chief joins first sergeants in morning PT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

502d Air Base Wing first sergeants stretch prior to a physical training event with U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lance R. Power, Joint Base San Antonio and 502d ABW, at JBSA-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 5, 2025. The session introduced Power, who recently assumed his role as command chief, and provided an opportunity to build relationships with the first sergeant team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)