    USS Carl M. Levin Conducts Antiterrorism Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) conduct antiterrorism training while underway in the Northern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2025. Carl M. Levin is underway in the North Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy frequently conducts exercises and operations in the North Pacific Ocean to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict and support maritime homeland defense. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

