Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force graphic commemorates National Aviation Day at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 18, 2025. Showcasing some of the Air Force Reserve’s most recognized aircraft platforms, the design highlights the Reserve’s enduring role in advancing American airpower and honors National Aviation Day as a celebration of aviation heritage and innovation. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Ivan Rivera)