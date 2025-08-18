DLA Energy builds connections through bowling during symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The DLA Energy 2025 Acquisition Workforce Symposium included a bowling competition social held at the Fort Belvoir Bowling Center on June 11, 2025. DLA Energy senior leaders and employees served as captains for the bowling teams. The teams gathered for a fun-filled evening of laughter, camaraderie, connections and lasting memories. The “Alley Cats” led by Sonja Rocks, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, division chief, came ready to strike and they did. The “Alley Cats” were Omar Ruiz-Velazquez, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, contract specialist, Annalise Henzler, DLA Energy Environmental Services Division, contract specialist PaCER; Mark Laskoski, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, contract specialist and Yalier Fuster-Arenas, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, division chief. (Photo Courtesy, DLA Energy)