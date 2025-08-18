Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy builds connections through bowling during symposium

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Pegram 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    The DLA Energy 2025 Acquisition Workforce Symposium included a bowling competition social held at the Fort Belvoir Bowling Center on June 11, 2025. DLA Energy senior leaders and employees served as captains for the bowling teams. The teams gathered for a fun-filled evening of laughter, camaraderie, connections and lasting memories. The “Alley Cats” led by Sonja Rocks, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, division chief, came ready to strike and they did. The “Alley Cats” were Omar Ruiz-Velazquez, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, contract specialist, Annalise Henzler, DLA Energy Environmental Services Division, contract specialist PaCER; Mark Laskoski, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, contract specialist and Yalier Fuster-Arenas, DLA Energy Supply Chain Services Division, division chief. (Photo Courtesy, DLA Energy)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:00
    Photo ID: 9262714
    VIRIN: 250611-D-S0478-1009
    Resolution: 2697x2975
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, DLA Energy builds connections through bowling during symposium, by Kathryn Pegram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA Energy Acquisition Workforce Symposium
    Sonja Rocks
    Omar Ruiz-Velazquez
    Kathryn Pegram
    Yalier Fuster-Arenas

