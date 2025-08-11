Day Zero; Best Medic Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Contreras, senior enlisted leader for Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, speaks with competitors Aug. 17 before the MRC-P Best Medic Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The three-day event tests Soldiers on their ability to perform critical medical tasks in high-stress technical environments.