Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day Zero; Best Medic Competition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Day Zero; Best Medic Competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    Photo by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton 

    MEDDAC-AK

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Contreras, senior enlisted leader for Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, speaks with competitors Aug. 17 before the MRC-P Best Medic Competition at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The three-day event tests Soldiers on their ability to perform critical medical tasks in high-stress technical environments.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 21:42
    Photo ID: 9261803
    VIRIN: 250817-A-HM783-1165
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day Zero; Best Medic Competition, by Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne
    MRC-P
    Alaska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download