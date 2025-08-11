Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier from the District of Columbia National Guard, activated for D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, visits the Korean War Veterans Memorial, D.C., Aug. 17th, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Joseph Martin)