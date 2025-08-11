Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2025

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard, activated for D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, pose for a photo with civilians at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., Aug. 17th, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC, supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. D.C. Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.” (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 19:38
