Atlantic Ocean (Aug. 11, 2025) Continuing Promise 2025 Trinidad and Tobago infographic of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) port visit in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2025 07:56
|Photo ID:
|9261351
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-TN407-2001
|Resolution:
|1728x2592
|Size:
|450.29 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Infographic, by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.