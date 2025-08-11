CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Infographic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Atlantic Ocean (Aug. 11, 2025) Continuing Promise 2025 Trinidad and Tobago infographic of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) port visit in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)