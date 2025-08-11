Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Infographic

    CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Infographic

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    Atlantic Ocean (Aug. 11, 2025) Continuing Promise 2025 Trinidad and Tobago infographic of the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) port visit in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 11, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

