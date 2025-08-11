25th CAB welcomes Indonesian Leadership

Leadership from the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), shakes hands with Brigadier General TNI Mochammad Masrukin, the deputy commander of the Indonesian Army Aviation Center, as they are invited to tour the newly erected 2-6 Hanger at Wheeler Army Airfield, July 24, 2025. The Indonesian Army visited the 25th CAB to strengthen the partnership between the two commands and discuss their commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
