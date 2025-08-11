Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th CAB welcomes Indonesian Leadership

    25th CAB welcomes Indonesian Leadership

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Leadership from the 2-6 Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), shakes hands with Brigadier General TNI Mochammad Masrukin, the deputy commander of the Indonesian Army Aviation Center, as they are invited to tour the newly erected 2-6 Hanger at Wheeler Army Airfield, July 24, 2025. The Indonesian Army visited the 25th CAB to strengthen the partnership between the two commands and discuss their commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 18:52
    Indonesian Army
    Combat Aviation Bridage
    partnership
    aviation

