Inaugural CVTAT Held at NMIC

SUITLAND, Md. (August 15, 2025) – Rear Adm. Mike Brookes (center left), Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, joins Rear Adm. Michael Wosje (center right), Director, Air Warfare Division N98, Chief of Naval Operations, for a group photo following the conclusion of ONI’s inaugural Carrier Tactics Analysis Team 2025 at the National Maritime Intelligence Center. CVTAT 2025 brought together intelligence analysts and Naval aviators to exchange information on carrier related air and air defense systems. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)