    Inaugural CVTAT Held at NMIC

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Christopher McGinity 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (August 15, 2025) – Rear Adm. Mike Brookes (center left), Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, joins Rear Adm. Michael Wosje (center right), Director, Air Warfare Division N98, Chief of Naval Operations, for a group photo following the conclusion of ONI’s inaugural Carrier Tactics Analysis Team 2025 at the National Maritime Intelligence Center. CVTAT 2025 brought together intelligence analysts and Naval aviators to exchange information on carrier related air and air defense systems. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 12:58
    Photo ID: 9259391
    VIRIN: 250815-N-AY968-8382
    Resolution: 5521x4417
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural CVTAT Held at NMIC, by Christopher McGinity, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Intelligence
    Information Warfare
    Air Warfare
    ONI
    CVTAT

