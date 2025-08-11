Winn Army Community Hospital's (From L to R) Capt. Natalia Kinser, chief nurse, intermediate care ward; Lt. Col. Daniel Bailey, chief of surgery; Capt. Alanna Whitfield, emergency room nurse, were part of the healthcare team that responded to the Aug.6. active shooter incident at Fort Stewart. They stabilized the five Soldiers wounded in the incident.
Response to active shooter injuries validates commitment to warfighter care
