Army Medicine in Europe fields new web-based health records system in forward operating locations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KONOTOP, Poland – U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jason McCormick, a physician assistant assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, enters patient data into the new PhoenixMed electronic health record platform. Army medical personnel stationed in Poland and Germany are fielding a new web-based platform designed to streamline electronic health record management and improve patient care in forward or remote operating locations. PhoenixMed is specifically designed for Army healthcare providers, nurses, and medics operating at Role 1 and Role 2 medical sites. The fielding that is currently taking place in Europe marks a crucial step towards potentially deploying the system to Army outlying medical locations globally.