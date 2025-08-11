Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man missing off Pacific Northwest Coast

    EUREKA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Strohmaier 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A fishing vessel is moved by a U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Humboldt Bay into a marina in Eureka, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025. The vessel was located without operator onboard and the Coast Guard began search efforts that lasted multiple days and covered hundreds of miles. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay)

