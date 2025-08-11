U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man missing off Pacific Northwest Coast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A fishing vessel is moved by a U.S. Coast Guard boatcrew aboard a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Humboldt Bay into a marina in Eureka, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025. The vessel was located without operator onboard and the Coast Guard began search efforts that lasted multiple days and covered hundreds of miles. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Humboldt Bay)