Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACB 1 sailor sands name plates

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ACB 1 sailor sands name plates

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    Builder 3rd Class Kyle Hess, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, sands name plates on Coronado, Ca., Aug. 4, 2025. The name plates were made for an administrative desk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Imani Onyia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 9257567
    VIRIN: 250804-N-DA659-1001
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACB 1 sailor sands name plates, by SA Imani Onyia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Construction Batallion (ACB) 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download