Congratulations to Christy LeClair, a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery Unit, for receiving the DAISY Award!

U.S. Army Col. Rosemary Baugh, Tripler Army Medical Center chief nursing administrative services, left, presents Ms. Christy LeClair, a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery Unit, with the TAMC DAISY Award on August 12, 2025. The Daisy Award honorees are nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence through Clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care and are recognized as outstanding role models in their nursing community. (Defense Health Agency photo by Crizalmer Caraang Jr.)
|08.12.2025
|08.14.2025 12:07
|9256867
|250812-O-RZ469-2498
|1581x1265
|1.47 MB
|HAWAII, US
|2
|0
