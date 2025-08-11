Congratulations to Christy LeClair, a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery Unit, for receiving the DAISY Award!

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Crizalmer Caraang Jr 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Rosemary Baugh, Tripler Army Medical Center chief nursing administrative services, left, presents Ms. Christy LeClair, a registered nurse in the Labor and Delivery Unit, with the TAMC DAISY Award on August 12, 2025. The Daisy Award honorees are nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence through Clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care and are recognized as outstanding role models in their nursing community. (Defense Health Agency photo by Crizalmer Caraang Jr.)

