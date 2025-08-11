Blast Exposure Monitoring Tool Reaches Critical Milestone

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Scherer, left, director of the DOD Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office, and Dr. Raj Gupta, BIRCO’s deputy director, moderated a panel discussion on “Blast Overpressure Exposure and Blast Induced TBI Mechanism, Prevention, and Treatment” at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6. The session featured updates on research from across the DOD on protecting brain health from the effects of the shock waves caused by the firing of heavy weapons.