    Blast Exposure Monitoring Tool Reaches Critical Milestone

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Col. Matthew Scherer, left, director of the DOD Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office, and Dr. Raj Gupta, BIRCO’s deputy director, moderated a panel discussion on “Blast Overpressure Exposure and Blast Induced TBI Mechanism, Prevention, and Treatment” at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6. The session featured updates on research from across the DOD on protecting brain health from the effects of the shock waves caused by the firing of heavy weapons.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 10:42
    Photo ID: 9256548
    VIRIN: 250806-O-SG040-9919
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Defense Health Agency
    Medical Research and Development Command
    Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office

