Col. Matthew Scherer, left, director of the DOD Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office, and Dr. Raj Gupta, BIRCO’s deputy director, moderated a panel discussion on “Blast Overpressure Exposure and Blast Induced TBI Mechanism, Prevention, and Treatment” at the 2025 Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 6. The session featured updates on research from across the DOD on protecting brain health from the effects of the shock waves caused by the firing of heavy weapons.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 10:42
|Photo ID:
|9256548
|VIRIN:
|250806-O-SG040-9919
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blast Exposure Monitoring Tool Reaches Critical Milestone, by Paul Lagasse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blast Exposure Monitoring Tool Reaches Critical Milestone
No keywords found.