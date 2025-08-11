Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTDO USD P&R Office Visit to DHA Headquarters

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    Defense Health Agency Acting Director, Dr. David Smith and DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson met with Dr. Merlynn Carson at DHA Headquarters on Aug. 1, 2025. Carson recently began performing the duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. She met with key DHA leaders and learned about topics such as future collaborations between DHA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, sustainment of the enterprise electronic health record known as MHS GENESIS, and how DHA provides support to the military services, combatant commands, and the Joint Force.

    Defense Health Agency
    USD P&R

