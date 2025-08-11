PTDO USD P&R Office Visit to DHA Headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Health Agency Acting Director, Dr. David Smith and DHA Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson met with Dr. Merlynn Carson at DHA Headquarters on Aug. 1, 2025. Carson recently began performing the duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. She met with key DHA leaders and learned about topics such as future collaborations between DHA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, sustainment of the enterprise electronic health record known as MHS GENESIS, and how DHA provides support to the military services, combatant commands, and the Joint Force.