Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO AWACS takes part in AE 25

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NATO AWACS takes part in AE 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    06.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A NATO tactical director operates inside a NATO AWACS assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 near the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 27, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforces peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 9256185
    VIRIN: 250627-F-ZJ681-1391
    Resolution: 7278x4852
    Size: 37.94 MB
    Location: KONYA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO AWACS takes part in AE 25, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AWACS
    Anatolian Eagle 25
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download