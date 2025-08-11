NATO AWACS takes part in AE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A NATO tactical director operates inside a NATO AWACS assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 near the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 27, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforces peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)