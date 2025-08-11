Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC Augmentees for UFS25

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Augment service members from United Nations Command members states participated in the traditional group photo to kick-off Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025. UFS is a combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency operating environment. This annual exercise aims to build understanding between Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, the United Nations Command, and ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, ensuring their ability to fortify the combined defense posture and enhance Alliance response capabilities against a spectrum of security threats. It will feature live, virtual, constructive and field-based training, engaging personnel from the various military services.

    UFS25

