Master Sgt. James Emanuel didn’t always envision himself in uniform. Like many young adults, he first had plans to pursue college, but admitted he wasn’t fully prepared for independence. “I was overly ambitious, but I didn’t take college seriously,” he said. Today, he plays a key role in the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, as a special missions aviator instructor on the MH-139A Grey Wolf and noncommissioned officer in charge of the weapons and tactics mission planning office. His responsibilities extend beyond teaching; he prepares crew members with the tactics, planning tools, strategies and equipment they need to perform their missions effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9255391
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-MG843-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x2250
|Size:
|447.84 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I am The 908th: Master Sgt. James Emanuel, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I am The 908th: Master Sgt. James Emanuel
No keywords found.