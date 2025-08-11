I am The 908th: Master Sgt. James Emanuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. James Emanuel didn’t always envision himself in uniform. Like many young adults, he first had plans to pursue college, but admitted he wasn’t fully prepared for independence. “I was overly ambitious, but I didn’t take college seriously,” he said. Today, he plays a key role in the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, as a special missions aviator instructor on the MH-139A Grey Wolf and noncommissioned officer in charge of the weapons and tactics mission planning office. His responsibilities extend beyond teaching; he prepares crew members with the tactics, planning tools, strategies and equipment they need to perform their missions effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd