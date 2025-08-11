Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am The 908th: Master Sgt. James Emanuel

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Master Sgt. James Emanuel didn’t always envision himself in uniform. Like many young adults, he first had plans to pursue college, but admitted he wasn’t fully prepared for independence. “I was overly ambitious, but I didn’t take college seriously,” he said. Today, he plays a key role in the 703rd Helicopter Squadron, as a special missions aviator instructor on the MH-139A Grey Wolf and noncommissioned officer in charge of the weapons and tactics mission planning office. His responsibilities extend beyond teaching; he prepares crew members with the tactics, planning tools, strategies and equipment they need to perform their missions effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd

