Strengthening Alliances: Incirlik's Polish Armed Forces and 39th ABW's Commander

Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Chojnacki, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations of the Polish Armed Forces, U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Lukasz Wlodarczak, Incirlik Air Base Polish Military Contingent commander, pose for a group photo following a meeting at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The meeting strengthened relationships between U.S. and Polish militaries, as they discussed shared defense priorities and highlighted the importance of continued international military integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)