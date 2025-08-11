Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Alliances: Incirlik's Polish Armed Forces and 39th ABW's Commander

    TURKEY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Brig. Gen. Jaroslaw Chojnacki, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations of the Polish Armed Forces, U.S. Air Force Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Lukasz Wlodarczak, Incirlik Air Base Polish Military Contingent commander, pose for a group photo following a meeting at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2025. The meeting strengthened relationships between U.S. and Polish militaries, as they discussed shared defense priorities and highlighted the importance of continued international military integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, Strengthening Alliances: Incirlik's Polish Armed Forces and 39th ABW's Commander, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

