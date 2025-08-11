Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Patient Administration Department

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    We Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Patient Administration Department

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Administration Department often work behind-the-scenes to meet the facility’s mission of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight.”

    “Patient Administration tracks the full lifecycle of medical care. Without it, care would be delayed, incomplete, or undocumented,” said Ms. Cindy Godley, the clinic’s Medical Records Administrator and Assistant Department Head.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 10:26
    Photo ID: 9252279
    VIRIN: 250812-O-KJ310-6019
    Resolution: 3240x2160
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Patient Administration Department, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    We Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Patient Administration Department

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    patient administration
    Navymedicine
    cherry point medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download