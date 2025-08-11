We Keep the Warfighter in the Fight: Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Patient Administration Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The staff of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Patient Administration Department often work behind-the-scenes to meet the facility’s mission of “Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight.”



“Patient Administration tracks the full lifecycle of medical care. Without it, care would be delayed, incomplete, or undocumented,” said Ms. Cindy Godley, the clinic’s Medical Records Administrator and Assistant Department Head.