VFA- 31 In-Flight Change of Command

Lt. Rebecca White, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, photographs an aerial change of command ceremony during which Cmdr. Robert Gordon relieves Cmdr. Robert Mize, Aug. 10, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Casco)
Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 06:21
Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
