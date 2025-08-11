Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VFA- 31 In-Flight Change of Command

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VFA- 31 In-Flight Change of Command

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Casco 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Lt. Rebecca White, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, photographs an aerial change of command ceremony during which Cmdr. Robert Gordon relieves Cmdr. Robert Mize, Aug. 10, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Casco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 9251964
    VIRIN: 250810-N-QF111-1055
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA- 31 In-Flight Change of Command, by PO3 Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GRFCSG25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download