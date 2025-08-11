Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for missing crewmember near Newport, Ore.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    Search and rescue patterns overlays a map near Newport, Ore., after Coast Guard watchstanders began search efforts for a missing fisherman after the vessel he was on sank, August 11, 2025. Three others who were aboard the vessel were rescued from the water by a rescue boatcrew from Station Yaquina Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:09
    Photo ID: 9250998
    VIRIN: 250810-G-HT254-3424
    Resolution: 697x587
    Size: 126.37 KB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Pacific Northwest
    search and rescue

