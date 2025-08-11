Coast Guard suspends search for missing crewmember near Newport, Ore.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Search and rescue patterns overlays a map near Newport, Ore., after Coast Guard watchstanders began search efforts for a missing fisherman after the vessel he was on sank, August 11, 2025. Three others who were aboard the vessel were rescued from the water by a rescue boatcrew from Station Yaquina Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)