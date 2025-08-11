West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 102 Construction Update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The contractor is placing geotextile fabric along the levee alignment at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 102 near the tie-in at contract 101a. An excavator is delivering the geotextile fabric, which is being positioned and stretched over a prepared sand bed. Clay embankment material is then placed and compacted in 1-foot layers.