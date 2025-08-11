Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 102 Construction Update

    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 102 Construction Update

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The contractor is placing geotextile fabric along the levee alignment at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 102 near the tie-in at contract 101a. An excavator is delivering the geotextile fabric, which is being positioned and stretched over a prepared sand bed. Clay embankment material is then placed and compacted in 1-foot layers.

    New Orleans District Headquarters
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans
    West Shore Lake Pontchartrain project

