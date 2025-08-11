West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Contract 102 Construction Update

The contractor is placing geotextile fabric along the levee alignment at West Shore Lake Pontchartrain contract 102 near the tie-in at contract 101a. An excavator is delivering the geotextile fabric, which is being positioned and stretched over a prepared sand bed. Clay embankment material is then placed and compacted in 1-foot layers.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:12
|Photo ID:
|9250001
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-GA223-9919
|Resolution:
|2978x2234
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
