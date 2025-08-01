Our docs are the HEART of U.S. Army healthcare delivery in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

We proudly recognize the dedicated Family Medicine Physicians of Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama.

As the only U.S. Army medical facility in Japan, this outstanding team provides world-class primary care to our beneficiaries across the broader military community.



THANK YOU for all that you do in support of mission readiness and patient-centered care !! We are proud to have you on the frontline of Army Medicine, serving those stationed in Japan.

Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jeffrey Freeman, DO, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services

Maj.(P) (Dr.) Shelley Flores, DO, Family Medicine Officer in Charge

Maj.(P) (Dr.) Amanda Nopakun, MD, U.S. Army Japan Flight Surgeon

Dr. James Crumbacher, MD