    Our docs are the HEART of U.S. Army healthcare delivery in Japan

    Our docs are the HEART of U.S. Army healthcare delivery in Japan

    JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Naoko Kanda 

    U.S.Army Medical Department Activity-Japan (MEDDAC-J)

    We proudly recognize the dedicated Family Medicine Physicians of Brig. Gen. Crawford F. Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama.
    As the only U.S. Army medical facility in Japan, this outstanding team provides world-class primary care to our beneficiaries across the broader military community.

    THANK YOU for all that you do in support of mission readiness and patient-centered care !! We are proud to have you on the frontline of Army Medicine, serving those stationed in Japan.
    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Jeffrey Freeman, DO, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services
    Maj.(P) (Dr.) Shelley Flores, DO, Family Medicine Officer in Charge
    Maj.(P) (Dr.) Amanda Nopakun, MD, U.S. Army Japan Flight Surgeon
    Dr. James Crumbacher, MD

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 03:37
