Red Eyes flyover for Savanah Bananas game

U.S. Air Force Capt. Reed “Roller” Barrett (left), and Col. Paul “Fido” Feichtinger (center), 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, meet Peyton Manning during a Savannah Bananas versus The Firefighters game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Aug. 9, 2025. Both pilots were brought onto the field and recognized for a flyover they performed during a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to open the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)
07.30.2025
08.10.2025
|9249196
|250730-Z-JF518-1035
|7172x4781
|3.46 MB
|Location:
AURORA, COLORADO, US
|3
|0
