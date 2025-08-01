Red Eyes flyover for Savanah Bananas game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Reed “Roller” Barrett (left), and Col. Paul “Fido” Feichtinger (center), 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, meet Peyton Manning during a Savannah Bananas versus The Firefighters game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Aug. 9, 2025. Both pilots were brought onto the field and recognized for a flyover they performed during a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to open the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)