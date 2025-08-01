Red Eyes flyover for Savanah Bananas game

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Reed “Roller” Barrett (left), and Col. Paul “Fido” Feichtinger (center), 120th Fighter Squadron, Colorado Air National Guard, meet Peyton Manning during a Savannah Bananas versus The Firefighters game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Aug. 9, 2025. Both pilots were brought onto the field and recognized for a flyover they performed during a performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" to open the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson)

