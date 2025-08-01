Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    An F-16 assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing departs after receiving fuel from a 185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker over Michigan August 9, 2025. The refueling was conducted in support of operation Northern Strike. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar) (Photo was cropped and color-edited to enhance the subject).

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9248803
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-VK221-1231
    Resolution: 3812x2723
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    This work, Northern Strike Fuel, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

