Northern Strike Fuel

An F-16 assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing departs after receiving fuel from a 185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotanker over Michigan August 9, 2025. The refueling was conducted in support of operation Northern Strike. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar) (Photo was cropped and color-edited to enhance the subject).
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9248803
|VIRIN:
|250808-Z-VK221-1231
|Resolution:
|3812x2723
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
