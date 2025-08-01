500th MIB-T Strengthens U.S.-Japan Partnership at Camp Zama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, U.S. Army Japan Commanding General, meets with Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, to discuss the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion’s presence and partnership alongside U.S. Army Japan at Camp Zama, Japan, August 4, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)