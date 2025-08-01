Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) conducts shipboard tour

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) conducts shipboard tour

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Chief Gunner's Mate (Select) Andrew Shotts, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) lead 5-inch gun technician, originally from Greenwood, Indiana, and Lt. j.g. Michael Cho, USS William P. Lawrence administrative officer, from La Palma, California, pose for a photo with five-year-old Jade, during a shipboard tour aboard USS William P. Lawrence, Aug. 9, 2025. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer hosted the tour for the Honolulu Council of the Navy League and guests as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

