USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) conducts shipboard tour

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Chief Gunner's Mate (Select) Andrew Shotts, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) lead 5-inch gun technician, originally from Greenwood, Indiana, and Lt. j.g. Michael Cho, USS William P. Lawrence administrative officer, from La Palma, California, pose for a photo with five-year-old Jade, during a shipboard tour aboard USS William P. Lawrence, Aug. 9, 2025. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer hosted the tour for the Honolulu Council of the Navy League and guests as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)