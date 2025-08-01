Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea and U.S. Army Leaders Brief on Global Strike 2025 Operations

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Ferrer 

    78th Training Division

    Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, receives a briefing on Global Strike 2025 operations with Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Warne, commander of the 412th Theater Engineer Command; Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn, deputy commanding general (operations) of the 200th Military Police Command; and Brig. Gen. Andrew F. Scarcella, commander of the 78th Training Division, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025.

