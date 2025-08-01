Republic of Korea and U.S. Army Leaders Brief on Global Strike 2025 Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, receives a briefing on Global Strike 2025 operations with Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Warne, commander of the 412th Theater Engineer Command; Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn, deputy commanding general (operations) of the 200th Military Police Command; and Brig. Gen. Andrew F. Scarcella, commander of the 78th Training Division, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025.