Republic of Korea and U.S. Army Leaders Brief on Global Strike 2025 Operations

Maj. Gen. Kim Kwang Soo, commander of the Mobilization Forces Command, Republic of Korea Army, receives a briefing on Global Strike 2025 operations with Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Warne, commander of the 412th Theater Engineer Command; Brig. Gen. John M. Dunn, deputy commanding general (operations) of the 200th Military Police Command; and Brig. Gen. Andrew F. Scarcella, commander of the 78th Training Division, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 7, 2025.
08.07.2025
08.09.2025
|9248037
|250807-A-LN342-2923
|6720x4480
|5.66 MB
FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|2
|0
