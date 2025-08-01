MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in Darwin 9s rugby tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in the Darwin 9s rugby tournament at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug.9, 2025. The Darwin 9s is an annual event on the NT sporting calendar, with teams representing their indigenous and multicultural communities. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)