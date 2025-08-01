OARNG and WANG Conduct Helocast Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Oregon and Washington Army National Guard, Oregon Air National Guard, and the United States Army Reserve participated in Helocasting on the Columbia River, Troutdale, Ore., August 8, 2025. Helocasting is an airborne technique used to deploy Soldiers into a maritime insertion point within a military area of operation. This event, led by the 2-162 Infantry Regiment of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Jungaleers), along with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment, and 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, facilitated recertification of cast masters and aircrew. This training provided an oportunity to enhance partnerships and camaraderie between four military organizations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)