Navy historian teaches USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) sailors about their ship's namesake

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Jim Neuman, Navy Region Hawaii historian, provides a U.S. Navy history presentation to new crew members of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided –missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Aug. 8. The presentation provided an overview of the history of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and focused on legacy of service for today’s fleet, fighter and family, with an emphasis on the ship’s namesake, Hawaii Senator Daniel Inouye. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)