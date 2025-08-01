Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy historian teaches USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) sailors about their ship's namesake

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Jaen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Jim Neuman, Navy Region Hawaii historian, provides a U.S. Navy history presentation to new crew members of the Arleigh Burke-class, guided –missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Aug. 8. The presentation provided an overview of the history of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and focused on legacy of service for today’s fleet, fighter and family, with an emphasis on the ship’s namesake, Hawaii Senator Daniel Inouye. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)

    TAGS

    Jim Neuman
    Daniel Inouye
    USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)
    history
    Navy Region Hawaii

