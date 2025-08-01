Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECARMY recognizes Winn Army Community Hospital Team for lifesaving response

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Secretary of the Army recognized Winn Army Community Hospital staff members Thursday, Aug. 7, during a ceremony at the hospital.

    The Honorable Dan Driscoll presented coins to several Winn Soldiers and civilians for their role in providing emergency medical care to five injured Soldiers after a shooting incident on the installation Wednesday, Aug. 6.

