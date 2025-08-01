SECARMY recognizes Winn Army Community Hospital Team for lifesaving response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Secretary of the Army recognized Winn Army Community Hospital staff members Thursday, Aug. 7, during a ceremony at the hospital.



The Honorable Dan Driscoll presented coins to several Winn Soldiers and civilians for their role in providing emergency medical care to five injured Soldiers after a shooting incident on the installation Wednesday, Aug. 6.