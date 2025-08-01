FORT STEWART, Ga. — The Secretary of the Army recognized Winn Army Community Hospital staff members Thursday, Aug. 7, during a ceremony at the hospital.
The Honorable Dan Driscoll presented coins to several Winn Soldiers and civilians for their role in providing emergency medical care to five injured Soldiers after a shooting incident on the installation Wednesday, Aug. 6.
This work, SECARMY recognizes Winn Army Community Hospital Team for lifesaving response, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECARMY recognizes Winn Army Community Hospital Team for lifesaving response
