    KIRTLAND FITNESS CENTER LAUNCHES REVAMPED CLASSES TO BUILD STRONGER, MISSION-READY AIRMEN

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Knope 

    377th Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Airman performs a deadlift during a strength training session at the base fitness center. Maintaining physical fitness is essential for ensuring Airmen remain mission-ready to meet the demands of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Knope)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 9244501
    VIRIN: 201026-F-RT756-3243
    Resolution: 5285x3516
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: US
