A U.S. Airman performs a deadlift during a strength training session at the base fitness center. Maintaining physical fitness is essential for ensuring Airmen remain mission-ready to meet the demands of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Knope)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9244501
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-RT756-3243
|Resolution:
|5285x3516
|Size:
|5.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KIRTLAND FITNESS CENTER LAUNCHES REVAMPED CLASSES TO BUILD STRONGER, MISSION-READY AIRMEN, by SrA Jennifer Knope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.