Coast Guard responds to unmanned, adrift vessel on Lake Muskegon, Michigan

A canoe, found unmanned, floats adrift on Lake Muskegon, Michigan, on August 7, 2025. This canoe being unlabeled caused difficulty identifying the owner or operator, subsequently causing response efforts to ensue, highlighting the importance of labeling any and all vessels, water crafts and their accompanying equipment. (Courtesy photo by Station Grand Haven)