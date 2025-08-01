Aviano AB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing are charged with the senior noncommissioned officer charge during the SNCO Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2025. The SNCO induction ceremony was held to celebrate and welcome the 82 inductees into the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)