    Aviano AB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2025

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing are charged with the senior noncommissioned officer charge during the SNCO Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2025. The SNCO induction ceremony was held to celebrate and welcome the 82 inductees into the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 07:38
    Photo ID: 9243246
    VIRIN: 250802-F-ZJ681-3127
    Resolution: 7821x5214
    Size: 19.55 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, Aviano AB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2025, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

