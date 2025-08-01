Aviano AB SNCO Induction Ceremony 2025

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing are charged with the senior noncommissioned officer charge during the SNCO Induction Ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 1, 2025. The SNCO induction ceremony was held to celebrate and welcome the 82 inductees into the highest tier of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 07:38
|Photo ID:
|9243246
|VIRIN:
|250802-F-ZJ681-3127
|Resolution:
|7821x5214
|Size:
|19.55 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
