    GOC CDR General Kang Ho Pil Visit 501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On June 23rd, General Kang Ho Pil, Commander of the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, and Major General Yang Jeon Seop visited the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade to engage in high-level discussions on the brigade’s modernization efforts. Joined by Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, the leaders exchanged insights into enhancing intelligence capabilities and ensuring the brigade remains ready to support combined operations across the peninsula. This visit highlighted the enduring partnership and close cooperation between the ROKA and the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade as they continue to adapt and modernize to meet evolving mission demands.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 9242950
    VIRIN: 250623-A-JL066-2220
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 829.48 KB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GOC CDR General Kang Ho Pil Visit 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

