GOC CDR General Kang Ho Pil Visit 501st Military Intelligence Brigade

On June 23rd, General Kang Ho Pil, Commander of the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, and Major General Yang Jeon Seop visited the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade to engage in high-level discussions on the brigade’s modernization efforts. Joined by Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, the leaders exchanged insights into enhancing intelligence capabilities and ensuring the brigade remains ready to support combined operations across the peninsula. This visit highlighted the enduring partnership and close cooperation between the ROKA and the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade as they continue to adapt and modernize to meet evolving mission demands.