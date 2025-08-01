Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD6 Mission Flight

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    As a final salute to their shared commitment to mission readiness, Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh conducted a mission flight alongside Lieutenant Colonel Michael J. Urso, the outgoing commander of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion. With the Change of Command ceremony on the horizon, this mission flight served as a fitting tribute to LTC Urso’s leadership and his unwavering dedication to intelligence operations. It was a moment of mutual respect and professional closure, symbolizing not only the transition of command but also the lasting bonds forged in service to the brigade’s mission.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:12
    VIRIN: 250622-A-JL066-6637
