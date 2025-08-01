RD6 Mission Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As a final salute to their shared commitment to mission readiness, Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh conducted a mission flight alongside Lieutenant Colonel Michael J. Urso, the outgoing commander of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion. With the Change of Command ceremony on the horizon, this mission flight served as a fitting tribute to LTC Urso’s leadership and his unwavering dedication to intelligence operations. It was a moment of mutual respect and professional closure, symbolizing not only the transition of command but also the lasting bonds forged in service to the brigade’s mission.