As a final salute to their shared commitment to mission readiness, Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh conducted a mission flight alongside Lieutenant Colonel Michael J. Urso, the outgoing commander of the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion. With the Change of Command ceremony on the horizon, this mission flight served as a fitting tribute to LTC Urso’s leadership and his unwavering dedication to intelligence operations. It was a moment of mutual respect and professional closure, symbolizing not only the transition of command but also the lasting bonds forged in service to the brigade’s mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2025 00:12
|Photo ID:
|9242948
|VIRIN:
|250622-A-JL066-6637
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|681.98 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RD6 Mission Flight, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.